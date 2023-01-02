Local Listings
1 woman dead in Cochran Co. rollover on New Year’s Day

A rollover in Cochran County has left one woman dead.
A rollover in Cochran County has left one woman dead.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A rollover in Cochran County left one woman dead.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day about four miles south of Morton, according to a DPS report.

Graciela Marquez Chavez, 44, was driving south on State Highway 214. Her SUV entered the west ditch and Chavez attempted to correct her steering. She overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid off the road and roll into a field west of the highway.

The 44-year-old died in the crash.

