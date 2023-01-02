Early morning police chase ends in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police chase early Monday morning ended in a crash and five injured people.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle. Police reportedly chased the vehicle to 19th Street and University Avenue where the driver lost control and rolled. The vehicle reportedly hit the Texas Tech Plaza building, breaking several windows, and then caught on fire.

Five people were left with minor injuries.

Five people also have been taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

