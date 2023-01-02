Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Monterey Lady Plainsmen

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Monterey Lady Plainsmen are the first Hoop Madness Team of the Week of this new year.

No. 1 Monterey took down No. 5 Lubbock Cooper Saturday in the Chick-fil-a bracket in the 2022 Caprock Classic Championship game by a final score of 71-63.

This was a rematch of a game that happened between these two schools on Dec. 16 at Lubbock Cooper. The Pirates got the win 74-71 with Monterey’s top 2025 Prospect Aaliyah Chavez not playing due to a leg injury. Chavez ended the second meeting with 36 points, Kelly Mora had 17 in the win.

Monterey will continue district play on Tuesday when they host Abilene Wylie at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.