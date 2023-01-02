Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Monterey Lady Plainsmen

By Zach Fox
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Monterey Lady Plainsmen are the first Hoop Madness Team of the Week of this new year.

No. 1 Monterey took down No. 5 Lubbock Cooper Saturday in the Chick-fil-a bracket in the 2022 Caprock Classic Championship game by a final score of 71-63.

This was a rematch of a game that happened between these two schools on Dec. 16 at Lubbock Cooper. The Pirates got the win 74-71 with Monterey’s top 2025 Prospect Aaliyah Chavez not playing due to a leg injury. Chavez ended the second meeting with 36 points, Kelly Mora had 17 in the win.

Monterey will continue district play on Tuesday when they host Abilene Wylie at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine and Lillian Rose Little
LPD: Mother and 3-year-old daughter found safe
Avenue Q and 26th crash
Passenger dies from injuries after crash on New Year’s Day
West Lubbock shooting
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that has left one person...
96-year-old woman dies after Friday afternoon crash
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Monterey Lady Plainsmen
The New Home Leopards sensational season came to an end in the Class 2AD2 State Semifinals with...
No. 6 Albany knocks off New Home in State Semifinals
Wrestlers compete at Estacado Matador Classic
Wrestlers compete at Estacado Matador Classic
Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles