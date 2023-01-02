Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle

Police chase, crash at 19th and University
Police chase, crash at 19th and University(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five juveniles in a stolen vehicle were injured and arrested after a police chase led to a crash.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle near 1st Street and Akron Avenue, according to a release. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle drove away, leading to a police chase. The officer chased the vehicle to 19th Street and University Avenue.

The vehicle, driven by a 14-year-old boy, was attempting to turn left onto 19th Street when it lost control and “left the roadway.” The vehicle reportedly hit the Texas Tech Plaza building, breaking several windows.

Five minors were in the vehicle, including the 14-year-old driver, three 13-year-old boys and another 12-year-old boy. They all suffered minor injuries and were treated.

All five boys have been taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Detention Center where they are facing various charges, including:

  • Evading arrest
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon
  • Possession of marijuana

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avenue Q and 26th crash
Passenger dies from injuries after crash on New Year’s Day
West Lubbock shooting
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured
Catherine and Lillian Rose Little
LPD: Mother and 3-year-old daughter found safe
UMC's first baby of 2023, Declan
UMC welcomes first baby of 2023

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Police chase ends in rollover
Source: KCBD Video
Looking back at KCBD's top stories of 2022
Marsha Sharp and Upland crash
Traffic delays expected after crash on Marsha Sharp