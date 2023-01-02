Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Police chase ends in rollover

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,

A short police chase early Monday morning ended in a rollover.

UMC welcomes the first baby of the year: Declan!

A serious crash early New Year’s Day has left one woman dead.

