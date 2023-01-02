Monday morning top stories: Police chase ends in rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,

A short police chase early Monday morning ended in a rollover.

The vehicle rolled and caught fire

Five people were injured

The story continues: Early morning police chase ends in crash

UMC welcomes the first baby of the year: Declan!

Declan was born to parents Melanie Garza and Austin Davis

He was born at 5:24 a.m. weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz.

See Declan here: UMC welcomes first baby of 2023

A serious crash early New Year’s Day has left one woman dead.

The crash occurred near 26th Street and Avenue Q just after 1 a.m.

57-year-old Elizabeth Prado was found seriously injured and later died at UMC

Read more here: Passenger dies from injuries after crash on New Year’s Day

