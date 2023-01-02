Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

The new year bringing lots of wind

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Happy New Year! Starting the new year off on a windy note!

Tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s, with mostly cloudy skies. South winds will be on the lighter side, around 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow is going to be very windy. West winds around 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. A wind advisory may be put in place if speeds become hazardous. A lot of dust blowing is expected due to strong winds.

Windcast
Windcast(KCBD)

There is a cold front coming through the area tomorrow afternoon, bringing a very slight chance of rain tomorrow. We are not expecting anything measurable from those rain chances.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

We will have partly cloudy skies in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will peak around the lower 60s and then drop into the 50s for majority of the day.

Overnight temperatures will be on the cooler side, in the mid-30s. A breezy night with continued west winds around 20 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph. We will have mostly clear skies throughout the night.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Tuesday will be breezy as well. West winds around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with temperatures in the lower 30s. Strong winds will continue, west winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday we will have sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine and Lillian Rose Little
LPD: Mother and 3-year-old daughter found safe
Avenue Q and 26th crash
Passenger dies from injuries after crash on New Year’s Day
West Lubbock shooting
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that has left one person...
96-year-old woman dies after Friday afternoon crash
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

New Year's Day Daybreak Today Weather - Sunday, Jan. 1
New Year's Day Daybreak Today Weather - Sunday, Jan. 1
New Years Weekend Forecast
A warm New Years Day then mild, windy weather next week
New Year's Weekend Forecast
Warm and windy for New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve Daybreak Today Weather - Saturday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Daybreak Today Weather - Saturday, Dec. 31