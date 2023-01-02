Local Listings
Whiplash from West Texas weather

By John Robison
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has been a good representation of west Texas weather. Over the last 24 hours, we have moved from spring-like weather to colder temps, wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, and some light rain.

Colder temperatures will settle in tonight with lows returning to the 30s. Tuesday’s high temps will remain in the 50s after climbing into the 70s Sunday and Monday.

Winds will be gusty again on Tuesday with gusts of 20-30 mph Tuesday, but not expected to be as strong as they were today on the South Plains.

Wednesday will continue to be windy and cool with highs in the 50s.

