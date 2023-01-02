Wind and a chance of “rud” today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the latest West Coast storm sweeps east, it brings our area just a slight chance of precipitation. It will make today and tomorrow windy. Both days blowing dust is likely.

It’s a Skirt Alert day.

A cold front sweeping across the area will result in a windy and dusty afternoon. Areas of low visibility in blowing dust are possible. Sustained wind speeds are expected to increase to 25 to 35 mph. Gusts near 50 mph are likely, with a few locations possibly peaking near 60 mph.

Rain, though light, and sprinkles are possible. Measurable rain is unlikely, though a few spots may record amounts up to five-hundreths of an inch.

Any drops may mix with the dust in the air, resulting in mud drops. This rain-mud mixture around here is also known as rud. Or should it be rudd?

Temperatures will peak about the time the front arrives at your location. In the northwestern viewing area, mid- to upper 50s about late morning. Central areas, including Lubbock, around mid-day to early afternoon, mid-60s. The southeastern viewing area around mid-afternoon, highs in the low 70s.

Following the cold front, less wind tonight but still gusty breezes. It will be mostly fair with gusts near 40 mph possible. It will be colder with lows mostly in the 30s.

Today’s wind maker will still be close enough tomorrow to keep it windy. Blowing dust remains possible. With a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will peak in the 50s.

Colder air will settle in Tuesday night. Lows will range from the mid-20s northwest to the mid-30s southeast.

Less wind but still breezy Wednesday through Friday. Clouds will come and go, from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s Wednesday, low 60s Thursday, and may approach 70 degrees Friday.

The first full weekend of the new year will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will peak in the 50s both days. Lows, however, will be near to below freezing. Based on current guidance winds will be light.

