Area mascots perform at Citrus Bowl

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jayton ISD mascot Jasper the Jaybird, and Lamesa ISD’s Golden Tornado, performed in the pre-game show at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Florida today.

Lainey Baldridge and Raven Salazar, performers of Jasper the Jaybird and the Golden Tornado respectively, were with 36 other mascots who performed alongside cheerleaders and dance squads from across the country.

Baldridge said in a statement on the “Double J Chronicles” Facebook page that mascotting is a way to give back to the Jayton community, and that she looked forward to representing it at the national level.

