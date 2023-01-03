Boil water notice for Buffalo Springs Lake

BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District of Buffalo Springs Lake has issued a boil water notice due to a service line break and the temporary shutdown of the water system.

They advise residents of 50-56 Pony Express Trail, 12-29, 42-47C, and 6-10 of Comanche Drive, 2-5 of Jesse James Drive, 1, and 6-10 of Tommy Fisher Drive, 10A-11 of Chippewa Trail, 30-40 of Kits Carson, and Campground V of Buffalo Springs Lake to boil their water before consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, including water used for cooking and icemaking.

Water systems officials will issue another notice when it is no longer necessary to boil water.

Residents with questions regarding the notice can contact Brandon Powell, General Manager of Lubbock County Water Control Improvement District #1 at 806-747-3353

