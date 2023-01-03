Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Boil water notice for Buffalo Springs Lake

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District of Buffalo Springs Lake has issued a boil water notice due to a service line break and the temporary shutdown of the water system.

They advise residents of 50-56 Pony Express Trail, 12-29, 42-47C, and 6-10 of Comanche Drive, 2-5 of Jesse James Drive, 1, and 6-10 of Tommy Fisher Drive, 10A-11 of Chippewa Trail, 30-40 of Kits Carson, and Campground V of Buffalo Springs Lake to boil their water before consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, including water used for cooking and icemaking.

Water systems officials will issue another notice when it is no longer necessary to boil water.

Residents with questions regarding the notice can contact Brandon Powell, General Manager of Lubbock County Water Control Improvement District #1 at 806-747-3353

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase, crash at 19th and University
Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The remains of the mobile home fire
‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire
A rollover in Cochran County has left one woman dead.
1 woman dead in Cochran Co. rollover on New Year’s Day

Latest News

A two-year-old boy has died at Covenant Medical Center after a crash in Midland County.
2-year-old dies at Covenant after crash in Midland Co.
2 y.o. dead from Midland Co. crash
2 y.o. dead from Midland Co. crash
Boil water notice
Boil water notice
Frederick Francis Goltz, 51.
FBI arrests Lubbock man after threats posted on right-wing website towards poll workers and their children