Covenant Health welcomes its first baby of 2023

D’Kota Walls and Colby Crispin welcomed baby girl Fallon Crispin Jan. 2 at 7:59 a.m.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health welcomed its first baby of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 7:59 a.m.

D’Kota Walls and Colby Crispin are proud parents to baby girl Fallon Crispin. Fallon was welcomed by her 1-year-old brother Memphis.

She weighed 8lbs and 13 oz and measured at 21.5 inches long.

The parents said when choosing her name they wanted something bold and unusual.

Congratulations to the Crispin’s new addition!

