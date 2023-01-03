Covenant Health welcomes its first baby of 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health welcomed its first baby of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 7:59 a.m.

D’Kota Walls and Colby Crispin are proud parents to baby girl Fallon Crispin. Fallon was welcomed by her 1-year-old brother Memphis.

She weighed 8lbs and 13 oz and measured at 21.5 inches long.

The parents said when choosing her name they wanted something bold and unusual.

Congratulations to the Crispin’s new addition!

