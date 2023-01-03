Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.

LP&L is currently on the scene to assist with the downed power line in the middle of the street. They are working to de-energize the line and will reportedly be closing down two nearby intersections in order to safely clear the powerlines off the street.

No injuries have been reported.

