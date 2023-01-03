Gaines Co. crash leaves one man dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a crash in Gaines County last month.

Joshua Duncan, 37, was driving west on US 62 around 7 a.m. on Dec. 12. Another vehicle was driving behind him and crashed into the back of his truck.

Duncan was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to UMC. He died from his injuries 10 days later.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

No arrests have been reported in relation to this crash.

