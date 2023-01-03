Local Listings
LFR responding to structure fire on 60th Street

Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street.
Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street.(Julio Iglesias | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street.

LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m.

Limited information is available at this time, though LFR confirms the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

