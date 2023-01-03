LFR responding to structure fire on 60th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street.

LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m.

Limited information is available at this time, though LFR confirms the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

