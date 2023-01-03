Local officials swore in at Commissioner’s Court Special Meeting
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twelve elected officials were sworn in at the Commissioner’s Court Special Meeting on Tuesday morning.
The officials included:
- County Commissioner Jason Corley
- County Commissioner Jordan Rackler
- County Clerk Kelly J. Pinion
- District Clerk Sara Smith
- Justice of the Peace Susan Rowley
- Justice of the Peace Frank Gutierrez
- 72nd District Court Judge John Grace
- Seventh District Court of Appeals Judge Larry Doss
- County Court Judge Mark J. Hocker
- County Court Judge Curtis Parrish
- Country Court Judge Tom Brummett
- Treasurer Chris Winn
The special meeting was a 10 a.m. this morning. The meeting also addressed the approval of bonds for elected officials.
