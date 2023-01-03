Local officials swore in at Commissioner’s Court Special Meeting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twelve elected officials were sworn in at the Commissioner’s Court Special Meeting on Tuesday morning.

The officials included:

County Commissioner Jason Corley

County Commissioner Jordan Rackler

County Clerk Kelly J. Pinion

District Clerk Sara Smith

Justice of the Peace Susan Rowley

Justice of the Peace Frank Gutierrez

72nd District Court Judge John Grace

Seventh District Court of Appeals Judge Larry Doss

County Court Judge Mark J. Hocker

County Court Judge Curtis Parrish

Country Court Judge Tom Brummett

Treasurer Chris Winn

The special meeting was a 10 a.m. this morning. The meeting also addressed the approval of bonds for elected officials.

