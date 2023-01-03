Local Listings
Local officials swore in at Commissioner’s Court Special Meeting

(from left to right start on top row) Jason Corley, Jordan Rackler, Kelly J. Pinion, Sara...
(from left to right start on top row) Jason Corley, Jordan Rackler, Kelly J. Pinion, Sara Smith, Susan Rowley, Frank Gutierrez, John Grace, Larry Doss, Mark Hocker, Curtis Parrish, Tom Brummett, Chris Winn(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twelve elected officials were sworn in at the Commissioner’s Court Special Meeting on Tuesday morning.

The officials included:

  • County Commissioner Jason Corley
  • County Commissioner Jordan Rackler
  • County Clerk Kelly J. Pinion
  • District Clerk Sara Smith
  • Justice of the Peace Susan Rowley
  • Justice of the Peace Frank Gutierrez
  • 72nd District Court Judge John Grace
  • Seventh District Court of Appeals Judge Larry Doss
  • County Court Judge Mark J. Hocker
  • County Court Judge Curtis Parrish
  • Country Court Judge Tom Brummett
  • Treasurer Chris Winn

The special meeting was a 10 a.m. this morning. The meeting also addressed the approval of bonds for elected officials.

