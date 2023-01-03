Local Listings
Lubbock-Cooper board to consider approval of resolution condemning racism in special meeting

The Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees will meet Thursday, Jan. 5 to consider an approval of a resolution condemning racism in the district.(During a special called meeting on Monday, Feb. 8, the Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $420 million bond proposal and called for an election in May.)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees will meet Thursday, Jan. 5 to consider an approval of a resolution condemning racism in the district.

The district called a special meeting Tuesday. The agenda includes one item, Consider Approval of Resolution Condemning Racism.

Since April 2021, parents claimed their children at Laura Bush Middle School were victims of racial slurs and mistreatment.

In December, parents and representatives for the Lubbock chapter of the NAACP addressed the school board during the public comment section of a meeting.

Superintendent Keith Bryant has since spoken about the accusations and assured parents the claims are being investigated. This is the first meeting board members will discuss a resolution. The district will release a copy of the resolution after Thursday’s special meeting.

