Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

More windy days ahead for the South Plains

Wind speeds have gusted to 50+ mph this afternoon in some communities, including Lubbock, but...
Wind speeds have gusted to 50+ mph this afternoon in some communities, including Lubbock, but will diminish later this evening.(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another windy day for the South Plains and most of west Texas. Wind speeds have gusted to 50+ mph this afternoon in some communities, including Lubbock, but will diminish later this evening.

However, gusty winds return on Wednesday with speeds from 20-35 mph from in a west to northwest direction. Winds will decrease on Thursday but will likely increase on Friday with another cold front.

It’s a mixture of clouds and sunshine for the remainder of the week so dry conditions will dominate the region into Saturday. There may be some rain potential returning to the South Plains this late weekend or early next week. It is too early to determine if ‘measurable’ rain will occur in the region.

As for temperatures, afternoon highs will remain in the 50s again on Wednesday but could climb to the 60s on Thursday and around 70 degrees on Friday. Nighttime lows will be cold for the rest of the week and will remain in the upper 20s to low 30s through Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase, crash at 19th and University
Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The remains of the mobile home fire
‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire
A rollover in Cochran County has left one woman dead.
1 woman dead in Cochran Co. rollover on New Year’s Day

Latest News

Yesterday's wind maker will remain close enough to keep today windy.
South Plains wind and temp trends
Wind again will be prominent across the South Plains today. The morning colder, the afternoon...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, Jan. 03
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, Jan. 3
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, Jan. 3
No burn weather continues as more high winds are expected across the South Plains.
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, Jan. 03