More windy days ahead for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another windy day for the South Plains and most of west Texas. Wind speeds have gusted to 50+ mph this afternoon in some communities, including Lubbock, but will diminish later this evening.

However, gusty winds return on Wednesday with speeds from 20-35 mph from in a west to northwest direction. Winds will decrease on Thursday but will likely increase on Friday with another cold front.

It’s a mixture of clouds and sunshine for the remainder of the week so dry conditions will dominate the region into Saturday. There may be some rain potential returning to the South Plains this late weekend or early next week. It is too early to determine if ‘measurable’ rain will occur in the region.

As for temperatures, afternoon highs will remain in the 50s again on Wednesday but could climb to the 60s on Thursday and around 70 degrees on Friday. Nighttime lows will be cold for the rest of the week and will remain in the upper 20s to low 30s through Friday morning.

