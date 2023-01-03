South Plains wind and temp trends

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind again will be prominent across the South Plains today. The morning colder, the afternoon cooler. It will be chilly in the wind. Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday’s highs.

Lubbock yesterday hit it’s high temperature, as forecast, around 1 PM. With the arrival of the cold front the temperature dropped ten degrees in ten minutes. Temperatures dropped into the 50s within an hour of the frontal passage.

Wind gusts near 60 mph were reported at a number of weather stations in the area, including the Lubbock airport.

Trace amounts of rain were reported at some locations, including the Lubbock airport.

Yesterday’s wind maker will remain close enough to keep today windy. Not quite as windy as yesterday. You may not, however, notice much of a difference.

With a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will peak in the 50s. About 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, still a few degrees above average.

Our area will be a little colder tonight. Lows will range from the upper 20s northwest to the upper 30s southeast.

Less wind but still breezy tomorrow through Friday. Clouds will come and go, from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50s Wednesday, low to mid-60s Thursday, and likely the low 70s Friday.

The weekend, the first full weekend of the new year, will be partly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will peak near 60 degrees both days. Lows will be within a few degrees of freezing. Both days will be dry and slightly breezy (based on current guidance).

The entire KCBD area remains in drought, from moderate to extreme.

