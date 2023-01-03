Tuesday morning top stories: Bills’ Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition
Power back in North Lubbock after fallen power lines Monday night
- The downed power lines sparked a fire near 1st and North Ave. P that damaged a fence and several trees
- No building were damaged
- More details here: Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire
New Texas property tax law in effect
- Senate Bill 12 restricts the amount of property taxes a public school district can levy on the home of elderly or disabled residents
- It also makes districts eligible for additional state aid
- Read more here: Property tax revision, judicial branch expansion among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
Buffalo Bills defensive back in critical condition
- Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati
- Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle
- Get the latest updates here: Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
