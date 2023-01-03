Tuesday morning top stories: Bills’ Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Power back in North Lubbock after fallen power lines Monday night

The downed power lines sparked a fire near 1st and North Ave. P that damaged a fence and several trees

No building were damaged

More details here: Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire

New Texas property tax law in effect

Senate Bill 12 restricts the amount of property taxes a public school district can levy on the home of elderly or disabled residents

It also makes districts eligible for additional state aid

Read more here: Property tax revision, judicial branch expansion among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1

Buffalo Bills defensive back in critical condition

Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle

Get the latest updates here: Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.