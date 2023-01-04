60th Street structure fire: no injuries reported, cause undetermined

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street.

LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m.

The involved structure was a one-story, single-family residence that was unsecured and vacant at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported. The Fire Marshals’ Office has classified the cause of the fire as undetermined.

