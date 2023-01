POST, Texas (KCBD) - A boil water notice has been issued for Post, Texas due to an 8″ water line break.

The city is anticipating being without water for several hours.

A notice will be issued when the line is fixed and boiling water is no longer necessary.

Residents with further questions about the notice can contact City Manager Rhett Parker at 806-495-2811.

