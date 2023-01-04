Christ in the Arts presents ‘Reborn’ at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Christ in the Arts (CITA) presents an original production, REBORN. This event will take place Friday, January 13th, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Reserved-seating tickets are now on sale at: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/christ-in-the-arts-reborn and will also be available at the door.

Adult tickets - $25 for top & $30 for orchestra;

Tickets for children, ages 3-12 - $20 for top & $25 for orchestra;

lap-children under the age of 3 are FREE.

****taxes and fees apply****

REBORN is a full-length, original, dramatic production that combines powerful music and beautiful dance choreography with brilliant lights and color to convey its message of the Life that prevails over all that comes against it. With a cast of over 170 dancers and partners and a storyline that is accessible to everyone, REBORN offers encouragement and hope to people of all ages and life experiences.

For more information, visit www.ChristInTheArts.org or call 806-632-1458. Tickets available through Select-A-Seat at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/christ-in-the-arts-reborn

###

Christ in the Arts has been serving West Texas for eleven years, operating a pre-professional ballet program in a Christ-centered, family-friendly environment. For more information, visit www.christinthearts.org or call Randall Hinds at 806-632-1458 or for media interviews, contact Jeremy Brown at 806-252-6404.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.