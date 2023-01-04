Family asking for help after mother of three dies in car wreck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On December 23, 32-year-old Jenny Ybarra was killed in a crash on 45th and Ave. Q. Ybarra was a sister, daughter, and mother of three. That night, Ybarra’s sister, Dora Dennis, received a call from their mom.

“She’s just like, she’s like, ‘I think something’s wrong,’ she said, ‘The cops called me and said that they need to talk to me in person.’” Dora said. “And I’m like, ‘About What?’ She’s like, ‘I don’t know call your sisters.’”

Later, Dora learned her sister, Ybarra, was in a crash on 45th and Ave. Q.

“And my mom calls me back and she tells me, my sister, she tells me my sister is dead,” Dora said.

LPD says around 11:30 p.m., the car Ybarra was a passenger in left the road, struck a pole barricade, multiple vehicles in a car lot, and rolled before hitting a light pole. Ybarra died on the scene.

“We just can’t believe it,” Ybarra’s stepfather, Larry Dennis said. “You don’t think it happens to your family until it does, and it hurts, it hurts so bad.”

Dora describes her sister as energetic, full of love, and willing to help anyone inside and outside of the family.

“She was my best friend. Me and her were very close,” Dora said. “I mean all of us sisters are close and me and my brother, you know, we’re a close family,” Dora said.

Ybarra has left behind three kids: 16-year-old Ray, 13-year-old Aubri, and almost three-month-old Elias.

“We’re really going to have to be here for these kids, and it sucks that they have to go through this it really does,” Dora said.

Dora has created a GoFundMe to cover what money was used for funeral expenses and because she knows it’s going to be hard to raise Jenny’s kids.

“Also, anything left will be going to trust funds for her kids, and we just want to make sure that they’re going to be okay,” Dora said.

Dora wants to remind everyone to be cautious on the roads, so it’s not you or your family member.

