Hoop Madness: Tuesday’s scores

By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your Hoop Madness scores and highlights.

Girls

Monterey 64

Abilene Wylie 31

Sands 81

Meadow 27

New Deal 47

Ralls 37

Kress 38

Estacado JV 29

Tulia 35

Dimmitt 27

Klondike 71

Garden City 38

All Saints 48

Wellman-Union 47

Petersburg 2

Wilson 0 (forfeit)

Silverton 38

Southcrest Christian 20

Lubbock Cooper 60

Coronado 55

New Home 54

Sundown 50

Levelland 52

Plainview 46

Hale Center 70

Smyer 34

Lubbock High 53

Abilene 35

Ropes 64

Tahoka 30

Whiteface 52

Anton 17

Brownfield 51

Friona 19

Farwell 41

Nazareth 39

Eula 43

Jayton 32

Whitharral 30

Cotton Center 18

Sudan 47

Olton 34

Plains 53

Kingdom Prep 28

Paducah 62

Memphis 34

Lorenzo 57

Borden County 53

Floydada 64

Lockney 63

Boys

Coronado 63

Lubbock Cooper 62

Monterey 75

Abilene Wylie 68

Amarillo 66

Estacado 45

New Deal 86

Ralls 49

Idalou 43

Dimmitt 40

Jayton 57

Slaton 31

Lamesa 66

Denver City 54

Tascosa 61

Clovis 45

All Saints 78

Wellman-Union 15

Farwell 51

Nazareth 50

Kress 57

Southcrest Christian 54

Whitharral 72

Cotton Center 18

Lorenzo 63

Borden County 25

Whiteface 72

Anton 23

Brownfield 98

Friona 32

Trinity Christian 65

San Angelo Central 51

Lubbock Christian 54

Andrews 51

New Home 71

Sundown 33

Olton 64

Sudan 23

Littlefield 68

Muleshoe 49

Seagraves 64

Post 31

Sweetwater 68

Monahans 31

Seminole 63

Big Spring 26

Kingdom Prep 68

Plains 61

Happy 42

Silverton 36

Tahoka 47

Ropes 37

Abilene 69

Lubbock High 29

Smyer 56

Hale Center 54

