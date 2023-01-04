Hoop Madness: Tuesday’s scores
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your Hoop Madness scores and highlights.
Girls
Monterey 64
Abilene Wylie 31
Sands 81
Meadow 27
New Deal 47
Ralls 37
Kress 38
Estacado JV 29
Tulia 35
Dimmitt 27
Klondike 71
Garden City 38
All Saints 48
Wellman-Union 47
Petersburg 2
Wilson 0 (forfeit)
Silverton 38
Southcrest Christian 20
Lubbock Cooper 60
Coronado 55
New Home 54
Sundown 50
Levelland 52
Plainview 46
Hale Center 70
Smyer 34
Lubbock High 53
Abilene 35
Ropes 64
Tahoka 30
Whiteface 52
Anton 17
Brownfield 51
Friona 19
Farwell 41
Nazareth 39
Eula 43
Jayton 32
Whitharral 30
Cotton Center 18
Sudan 47
Olton 34
Plains 53
Kingdom Prep 28
Paducah 62
Memphis 34
Lorenzo 57
Borden County 53
Floydada 64
Lockney 63
Boys
Coronado 63
Lubbock Cooper 62
Monterey 75
Abilene Wylie 68
Amarillo 66
Estacado 45
New Deal 86
Ralls 49
Idalou 43
Dimmitt 40
Jayton 57
Slaton 31
Lamesa 66
Denver City 54
Tascosa 61
Clovis 45
All Saints 78
Wellman-Union 15
Farwell 51
Nazareth 50
Kress 57
Southcrest Christian 54
Whitharral 72
Cotton Center 18
Lorenzo 63
Borden County 25
Whiteface 72
Anton 23
Brownfield 98
Friona 32
Trinity Christian 65
San Angelo Central 51
Lubbock Christian 54
Andrews 51
New Home 71
Sundown 33
Olton 64
Sudan 23
Littlefield 68
Muleshoe 49
Seagraves 64
Post 31
Sweetwater 68
Monahans 31
Seminole 63
Big Spring 26
Kingdom Prep 68
Plains 61
Happy 42
Silverton 36
Tahoka 47
Ropes 37
Abilene 69
Lubbock High 29
Smyer 56
Hale Center 54
