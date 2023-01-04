KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sally KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a 1 1/2 year old Shar Pei hound mix.

Sally likes to cuddle and is good with children. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

