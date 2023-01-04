Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sally KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a 1 1/2 year old Shar Pei hound mix.

Sally likes to cuddle and is good with children. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out previous Pet of the Day: Meet Kelly.

