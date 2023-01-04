A little less wind, a little more warmth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our forecast includes a little less wind and, in the coming days, a little more warmth.

Today will still be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 are likely at times, with gusts up to about 35 mph. It will be mostly sunny. Highs will be similar to yesterday, a few degrees above average for early January.

Tonight, again, will be a little colder. Lows will be near average for the time of year, ranging from the low 20s northwest to the low 30s southeast. Winds will be light under a mostly fair sky.

Less wind but still breezy tomorrow through Friday. Clouds will come and go, from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Lubbock-area highs will be in the mid-60s Thursday and mid-70s Friday.

A cold front arrives after Friday’s warmth. The temperature change, however, will not be extreme. Temperatures will peak around the low 60s both days. Lows will be within a few degrees of freezing. Both days will be dry and slightly breezy (based on current guidance).

The pattern keeping us dry and temperatures generally above average is expected to continue well into next week.

