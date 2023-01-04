Lubbock Animal Services sets lowering stray population as New Year’s resolution

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As folks get started on their New Year’s resolutions, Lubbock Animal Services is setting some goals of its own for 2023 - including lowering the stray population. Director Steven Greene says it plans to do that by providing community resources.

“One of the things we’ve started doing is trying to be really community-resource based, and so with that comes microchipping and spay and neuter are two of the big ones that come to mind,” Greene said.

On average this past quarter, 150 more animals were brought into the shelter each month than the same time the year before.

“I don’t know that you can read a lot into that. It seems like we’ve had more owner surrenders also, so that could be a lot of that uptick. But it kind of, this is the slowest part of the year for us. So, if we’re still seeing an increase in numbers, it’s kind of scary for what we’re going to see this spring and summer because those are our busiest months,” Greene said.

Greene says spay and neuter services are one of the only ways to keep the stray population from rising, but the services are out of reach for many families.

“There are just so many people that can’t afford a spay and neuter that you know, helping any way we can with whatever voucher we hand out is going to benefit the community,” Greene said.

This Sunday, LAS is handing out 50 vouchers for dogs to get fixed at a vet’s office in town. You can find how to get one on the Lubbock Animal Shelter Facebook page.

In-house, LAS veterinarian Eila Machado and her two assistants performed more than 2,500 spay and neuter surgeries last year. She also works two days a week at P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock, a low-cost spay-and-neuter clinic. This week, it will complete its 10,000th surgery since opening in June 2020.

“The list is long and never gets shorter, so we know that the need is there and the want is there, which is great and we are just really glad to be making an impact, you know, one dog and cat at a time here in Lubbock,” Machado said.

Greene says LAS will also focus on enforcement when it comes to problem dogs and issuing citations.

“We also have a lot of owners that as soon as we hear an address, we know the dog. We know the person because we’ve had to deal with them so many times, so we are focusing on enforcement on those situations and really issuing a lot of citations to try to get their attention,” Greene said.

He says there will be zero tolerance for aggressive dogs.

LAS also had several rabbits dropped off this weekend, so they are available to be adopted.

