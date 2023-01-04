Local Listings
Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association appoints Jeff Hunsiger as CEO

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Board of Directors of the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) announced today the appointment of Jeff Hunsinger as its new Chief Executive Officer.

“Jeff Hunsinger has demonstrated the ability to drive organizational change in the performing arts and unite communities through collaboration,” said Mark Bass, LEPAA board chairman. “He brings the leadership and industry knowledge the organization needs at this time.”

Reporting directly to the Board of Directors, the CEO of LEPAA will provide professional oversight, ensuring the organization achieves its vision, mission, and strategic goals. In this role, Hunsinger will be responsible for strategic planning, marketing, community outreach, resident partner engagement, programming, and fundraising for LEPAA, The Buddy Holly Hall, and its programs.

“I am excited to serve as the CEO of Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association and The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. I value the current partnerships between LEPAA, Buddy Holly Hall, Ballet Lubbock, Lubbock Independent School District, and the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to delivering all that LEPAA has to offer to the community,” said Hunsinger. “Together, with the support of the community, we will continue our mission of building community through extraordinary experiences, creative collaboration, and inclusive access to the arts, entertainment, and education.”

“The LEPAA staff and board are thrilled to have Jeff Hunsinger at the helm of our organization,” said Michelle Stephens, LEPAA Chief Operating Officer. “His decades of experience with not-for-profit arts organizations will elevate both LEPAA and The Buddy Holly Hall.”

Hunsinger has more than 20 years’ of experience in non-profit performing arts management and has served in leadership roles with the Phoenix Symphony, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, and the Arkansas Symphony. Throughout his career, he has successfully led turn-around initiatives focused on improving finances, streamlining operations, and strengthening artistic programming.

Most recently, as General Manager for the Phoenix Symphony, Jeff played a critical role in the turnaround of the symphony. These changes included new fundraising initiatives and special events such as the Sound of Speed, Parties of Note, Savor the Symphony, and the New Year’s Eve Gala. New partnerships with Arizona State University, along with new health and wellness initiatives, like the Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (studying the impact music has on stress levels of dementia patients), and Mind over Music, (an education program that utilized music as a catalyst to teach STEM curricula to improve education outcomes) are examples of innovative programs that were critical to the turn-around efforts.

After completing his degree at California State University, Chico, Hunsinger worked in recording arts and broadcasting for several organizations including The Aspen Music Festival and School, The Edgar Stanton Recording Institute, the Banff Centre for the Arts, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, The French Quarter Festival, WWOZ 90.7 FM, Dempsey Film Group, ESPN Sports, and National Public Radio/Performance Today. He was responsible for the recording, broadcasting, and video production of national and international artists, as well as audio production for film, news, and television.

A native of California, Hunsinger studied guitar and clarinet and received a Bachelor’s degree in Music with a focus in Recording Arts, Music Industry, and Business Administration from California State University, Chico. Jeff Hunsinger and his wife, Melita, have two children and are looking forward to being a part of the Lubbock community.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the LEPAA

