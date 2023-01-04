Lubbock man accused of shooting victim during altercation, charged by grand jury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Camron Carl, 21, is accused of shooting someone during an altercation in late November and has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession, and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.

According to the police report, around 2:40 a.m. on November 27, officers were called to the 3500 block of E. Bates Street for a domestic violence call. The officers knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival and were greeted by Carl holding a firearm. Officers ordered Carl to put down his weapon before Carl closed the door on the officers.

Officers eventually gained entry to the home after another resident opened the door for them. Officers found Carl as he was walking behind a curtain hanging in the living room. After patting Carl down and escorting him outside, officers placed him under arrest and put him in the back of one of the patrol cars.

Police questioned the two victims of the incident, and according to the report, the altercation began when Carl started questioning the victims about where his property was. After asking multiple times, Carl became agitated when he wasn’t getting the answer he was looking for. Carl then told the victims, “I’m fixing to kill some shit” if he did not get what he wanted.

Carl attempted to hit the second victim but was stopped by the first victim before making full contact. After a physical altercation, Carl pulled a firearm and began pointing it at the second victim as the first victim stood between them, according to the report.

The second victim then grabbed the firearm in an attempt to take it away. According to the report, it was at this time that Carl fired a single shot before the victims managed to take the firearm away from Carl. The report says the first victim threw the firearm into Carl’s room before both victims left the house.

The first victim went to the alleyway behind the house while the second victim went out to the front yard. The other resident of the home told police she heard Carl and the second victim arguing in the front yard before hearing four more gunshots. She told police Carl came back inside shortly after.

Police located the second victim a short distance from the home with a gunshot wound after finding shell casings and a blood trail leading from the residence.

Police located the firearm and discovered it was stolen after running a search through the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System. The report states that police also located four small clear bags after conducting another pat-down on Carl. Three of the bags contained multi-colored pills which tested positive for MDMA. The rest were submitted to DPS for further testing

Carl was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center without further incident and booked on a $150,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set.

