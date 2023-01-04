Mild weather for the rest of the week, rain not likely

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Less wind and mild temperatures as we move toward the weekend.

It continues to be a very mild start to the year with above-normal afternoon and overnight temps through today and at least into early next week. With that said, Thursday morning will be cold, but the afternoon will warm into the 60s.

Friday will bring us sun, a breeze, and highs in the 70s. However, it will cool back down to the 50s and 60s over the weekend with some gusty winds.

Unfortunately, rain chances are going to be very low or not likely for the next 5 to 7 days.

