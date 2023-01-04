Motorcycle crash near Slaton leaves one injured

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a motorcycle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 84 in Slaton near Division Street.

The crash was called in around 4:15 p.m. According to our photographer, a red Cadillac rear-ended the motorcycle causing the rider to flip over the top of the vehicle after impacting the windshield.

Slaton PD was unable to provide details regarding the severity of the rider’s injuries though they confirmed that the rider was taken to UMC.

