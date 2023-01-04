Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Motorcycle crash near Slaton leaves one injured

One person has been injured in a motorcycle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 84 in...
One person has been injured in a motorcycle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 84 in Slaton near Division Street.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a motorcycle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 84 in Slaton near Division Street.

The crash was called in around 4:15 p.m. According to our photographer, a red Cadillac rear-ended the motorcycle causing the rider to flip over the top of the vehicle after impacting the windshield.

Slaton PD was unable to provide details regarding the severity of the rider’s injuries though they confirmed that the rider was taken to UMC.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Ybarra
Family asking for help after mother of three dies in car wreck
Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street.
60th Street structure fire: no injuries reported, cause undetermined
A two-year-old boy has died at Covenant Medical Center after a crash in Midland County.
2-year-old dies at Covenant after crash in Midland Co.
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man has died after a crash in Gaines County last month.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one man dead

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department
3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden
LFR and LPD are responding to a five-vehicle crash in University Avenue’s northbound lanes just...
UPDATED: One injured in 6 car pileup on University and S. Loop
Lubbock Police Department
One seriously injured in crash at 4th and Slide
LPD reports that the occupants sustained moderate and minor injuries.
2 injured in crash on 19th Street