Pedestrian killed in Crosby County crash early Tuesday morning

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Crosby County.

Just before 6 a.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 62, north of Ralls.

According to DPS, 64-year-old Ereca Borjas Davila, of Cone, was walking south on the roadway when she was struck by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck, 44-year-old Augustine Garcia Jr., of Lubbock, swerved left in the roadway to avoid hitting Davila.

Davila died at the scene of the crash. Garcia was treated and released from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

