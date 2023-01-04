Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Red Raiders fall to #3 Kansas, home win streak snapped

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders saw the 29-game home-court win streak snapped as they lost to #3 Kansas 75-72 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Kansas led by seven at the half and opened up a double-digit lead in the second half.

Tech kept battling, cutting the Jayhawk’s lead to one with under two to play.

The Red Raiders had the ball with 25.1 seconds left looking for the lead, but they lost the ball and the Jayhawks got a dunk with five seconds left.

Kevin Obanor’s three at the buzzer was short.

Kevin Obanor led the way with 26 points and six rebounds.

Pop Isaacs added 18 points while Jaylon Tyson had 10.

The Red Raiders (10-4 overall/0-2 Conference) host Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Saturday Night.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase, crash at 19th and University
Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
The remains of the mobile home fire
‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire
A rollover in Cochran County has left one woman dead.
1 woman dead in Cochran Co. rollover on New Year’s Day

Latest News

The Lady Raiders fell to No. Iowa State 81-58 on Saturday in their first game of conference play.
Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 81-58
Texas Tech basketball
Texas Tech falls to No. 18 TCU 67-61
Texas Tech University
Lady Raiders open Big 12 play Saturday vs. No. 15 Iowa State
After already signing the fastest class in college football just over a week ago, Texas Tech...
Texas Tech announces signing of Drae McCray