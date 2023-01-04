Red Raiders fall to #3 Kansas, home win streak snapped

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders saw the 29-game home-court win streak snapped as they lost to #3 Kansas 75-72 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Kansas led by seven at the half and opened up a double-digit lead in the second half.

Tech kept battling, cutting the Jayhawk’s lead to one with under two to play.

The Red Raiders had the ball with 25.1 seconds left looking for the lead, but they lost the ball and the Jayhawks got a dunk with five seconds left.

Kevin Obanor’s three at the buzzer was short.

Kevin Obanor led the way with 26 points and six rebounds.

Pop Isaacs added 18 points while Jaylon Tyson had 10.

The Red Raiders (10-4 overall/0-2 Conference) host Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Saturday Night.

