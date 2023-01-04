Ripple Effects of traumatic injury on Monday Night Football

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millions of viewers were tuned in to Monday Night Football when a player suffered a serious injury on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly after making a tackle.

Natalie Scanlon with Texas Tech’s Health Science Center says sudden life-changing or life-threatening events like what unfolded on the field in their game against the Cincinnati Bengals can lead to a traumatic response.

“A reminder of really our humanity, right,” Scanlon said. “Everything seemed to be going fine and then all of a sudden it was not fine.”

That reminder was on full display as medical staff performed life-saving measures on Hamlin. Players and coaches were visibly distraught by the events that unfolded after what appeared to be a routine tackle.

Scanlon says players and coaches, along with the people watching from home, may be dealing with symptoms of post-traumatic stress after witnessing the event.

“It’s very normal to have some signs and symptoms of anxiety, nervousness, uncertainty,” Scanlon said. “That’s your brain and your body protecting yourself.”

Other symptoms of PTS include changes in thought. mood, or feelings of guilt. Scanlon says it’s part of a fight, flight, or freeze response. If those symptoms persist for an extended period of time seek medical help.

“I think diagnostically the point that we would be concerned would be if some of those signs and symptoms persisted after say 30 days,” Scanlon said. “At that point, we would want to talk about some professional help.”

In some cases, individuals may feel ashamed of their feelings of guilt or regret, but bottling up their trauma is not recommended.

“It just doesn’t work well to shove those thoughts and emotions down,” Scanlon said. “We have to be able to talk about them openly and it’s only through talking about it that I think we come out the other side.”

Another way to begin healing, get back into a regular routine. Slowly start re-exposing yourself to an everyday situation that may have become a trigger for your stress.

“We almost have to retrain our brains,” Scanlon said. “Our brains went into that fight-flight or freeze mode. To learn that not every instance of this familiar situation is going to be traumatic like the one was.”

Scanlon says if you’re re-experiencing flashbacks to a traumatic event, focus on grounding yourself. Use your senses to bring you back into the moment. Focus on what you’re seeing, feeling, or smelling, and make sure to seek out medical advice.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.