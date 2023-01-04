Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Ripple Effects of traumatic injury on Monday Night Football

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millions of viewers were tuned in to Monday Night Football when a player suffered a serious injury on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly after making a tackle.

Natalie Scanlon with Texas Tech’s Health Science Center says sudden life-changing or life-threatening events like what unfolded on the field in their game against the Cincinnati Bengals can lead to a traumatic response.

“A reminder of really our humanity, right,” Scanlon said. “Everything seemed to be going fine and then all of a sudden it was not fine.”

That reminder was on full display as medical staff performed life-saving measures on Hamlin. Players and coaches were visibly distraught by the events that unfolded after what appeared to be a routine tackle.

Scanlon says players and coaches, along with the people watching from home, may be dealing with symptoms of post-traumatic stress after witnessing the event.

“It’s very normal to have some signs and symptoms of anxiety, nervousness, uncertainty,” Scanlon said. “That’s your brain and your body protecting yourself.”

Other symptoms of PTS include changes in thought. mood, or feelings of guilt. Scanlon says it’s part of a fight, flight, or freeze response. If those symptoms persist for an extended period of time seek medical help.

“I think diagnostically the point that we would be concerned would be if some of those signs and symptoms persisted after say 30 days,” Scanlon said. “At that point, we would want to talk about some professional help.”

In some cases, individuals may feel ashamed of their feelings of guilt or regret, but bottling up their trauma is not recommended.

“It just doesn’t work well to shove those thoughts and emotions down,” Scanlon said. “We have to be able to talk about them openly and it’s only through talking about it that I think we come out the other side.”

Another way to begin healing, get back into a regular routine. Slowly start re-exposing yourself to an everyday situation that may have become a trigger for your stress.

“We almost have to retrain our brains,” Scanlon said. “Our brains went into that fight-flight or freeze mode. To learn that not every instance of this familiar situation is going to be traumatic like the one was.”

Scanlon says if you’re re-experiencing flashbacks to a traumatic event, focus on grounding yourself. Use your senses to bring you back into the moment. Focus on what you’re seeing, feeling, or smelling, and make sure to seek out medical advice.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase, crash at 19th and University
Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The remains of the mobile home fire
‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire
A rollover in Cochran County has left one woman dead.
1 woman dead in Cochran Co. rollover on New Year’s Day

Latest News

Jenny Ybarra
Jenny Ybarra
Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street.
60th Street structure fire: no injuries reported, cause undetermined
Flood at the Boulder at Lakeridge apartment complex
Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
Boil water notice issued for Post