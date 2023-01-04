Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before...
Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before killing herself.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide.

Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb.

Investigators say the woman’s teenage children, ages 13 and 16, found the bodies of their mother and half-sister.

The Harris County sheriff says it appears the woman was having marital problems with the father of the deceased 6-year-old. The couple separated last October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase, crash at 19th and University
Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
The remains of the mobile home fire
‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire
A rollover in Cochran County has left one woman dead.
1 woman dead in Cochran Co. rollover on New Year’s Day

Latest News

Lubbock Animal services hopes to lower the stray population in 2023 through community outreach...
Lubbock Animal Services sets lowering stray population as New Year’s resolution
Jenny Ybarra
Family asking for help after mother of three dies in car wreck
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
LAS focusing on lowering stray population
LAS focusing on lowering stray population