Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.

Apartment resident Virginia Subia says, “It is cold, it’s nasty, it smells, everything is still wet, there is still water, I don’t even know what to do.”

Virginia and Mike Subia have lived at the Boulders at Lakeridge apartments since June. The couple says in those six short months, their apartment has flooded three times. The most recent flood was on December 26th while the pair was on a trip for the holidays. The flood occurred when a pipe burst in a vacant apartment next door, a family member who was checking on Subia’s apartment discovered the ankle-deep water.

“He tried to get ahold of maintenance or someone in the office, there was a note saying the office was closed until further notice, there was an emergency number, we called it about three or four times, nobody answered, nobody gave us a callback,” said Virginia.

Mike Subia says after failed attempts to contact the complex and being hours away from Lubbock, the couple had to call the fire department.

“They actually got here within like five minutes, so they were the ones who got the guys to come out here and shut the water off and tried to get all this water out,” said Mike.

But, when the couple returned later that day, they claim there was still water standing in their living room. The Subias then began calling maintenance again.

“I have yet to hear from them. I have left them voice mails, phone calls, everything that I can think of. No one is getting back to me,” Virginia said.

Now, more than a week later, Virginia says no one from management or maintenance has come to check the damage, or test for mold, leaving her concerned for her family’s health.

“It is scary because like I said, no one has come to check anything, and if my kids get sick, I mean those are my babies, we are supposed to protect them,” said Virginia.

Virginia and Mike say this type of management did not come as a shock. They say the flood they had in November was handled the same way, and their apartment is left a mess but maintenanced each time, albeit, haphazardly.

“They didn’t even fix where the water was leaking, they fixed the hole where it was and I have never heard from them since,” Mike said.

The Subia family is still living in their apartment, mainly on their second floor to avoid the damage. We reached out to the apartment management with questions about maintenance and their processes, but they have not returned our calls or messages.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

