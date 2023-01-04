Texas Tech employees directed to discontinue using TikTok

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech faculty and staff have been directed to discontinue the use of TikTok on all Texas Tech-issued devices. The move comes after Governor Abbott issued a ban on the social media platform on all government-issued devices on Dec. 7, 2022.

Devices include cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers and other devices capable of Internet connectivity. A memorandum sent to employees also states all TikTok accounts created for official use must be deactivated.

Under the directive, Gov. Abbott highlighted the state’s responsibility to preserve the safety and cybersecurity of Texans

Read the full memorandum below:

