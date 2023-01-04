Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance.

Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock.

Grayson County is North of the DFW area. Anyone with information about Jimenez’ whereabouts are urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-100.

Police say do not try and approach Jimenez.

