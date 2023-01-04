Local Listings
Wanted man from Grayson County believed to be in Lubbock

Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be...
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock.

Grayson County is North of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Anyone with information about Jimenez’ whereabouts are urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

Police say do not try and approach Jimenez.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

