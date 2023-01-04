Wanted man from Grayson County believed to be in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock.

Grayson County is North of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Anyone with information about Jimenez’ whereabouts are urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

Police say do not try and approach Jimenez.

