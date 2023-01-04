Wanted man from Grayson County believed to be in Lubbock
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock.
Grayson County is North of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Anyone with information about Jimenez’ whereabouts are urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.
Police say do not try and approach Jimenez.
