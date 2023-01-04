Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock-Cooper school board to condemn racism

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock-Cooper school board to condemn racism

The Lubbock-Cooper Board of Trustees called a special meeting tomorrow to approve a resolution condemning racism

The move comes months after parents and students reported allegations of racist incidents at Laura Bush Middle School

Read more here: Lubbock-Cooper board to consider approval of resolution condemning racism in special meeting

Fire damages home in Central Lubbock

An investigation is underway into a fire last night

The fire damaged a vacant home in the 1300 block of 60th Street

Here’s what we know: 60th Street structure fire: no injuries reported, cause undetermined

Damar Hamlin improving

Family members say Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is improving

He remains in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest Monday during the Bills’ game against Cincinnati

Get the latest updates here: Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.