Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock-Cooper school board to condemn racism

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock-Cooper school board to condemn racism

Fire damages home in Central Lubbock

Damar Hamlin improving

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street.
60th Street structure fire: no injuries reported, cause undetermined
A two-year-old boy has died at Covenant Medical Center after a crash in Midland County.
2-year-old dies at Covenant after crash in Midland Co.
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man has died after a crash in Gaines County last month.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one man dead
Jenny Ybarra
Family asking for help after mother of three dies in car wreck

Latest News

Our forecast includes a little less wind and, in the coming days, a little more warmth.
A little less wind, a little more warmth
Lubbock Animal services hopes to lower the stray population in 2023 through community outreach...
Lubbock Animal Services sets lowering stray population as New Year’s resolution
Jenny Ybarra
Family asking for help after mother of three dies in car wreck
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm