Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Biden to talk border security, plans visit

President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a trip to meet with Mexico and Canada's leaders, he said Wednesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to discuss border security and enforcement in remarks from the White House on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Biden said he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border next week as part of a trip to meet with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. It would be his first trip to the border since becoming president.

There have been large increases in the number of migrants at the border even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people seeking asylum in the U.S.

Republican leaders have criticized the president for policies they say are ineffective on border security and have questioned why he has not made a trip there.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Ybarra
Family asking for help after mother of three dies in car wreck
A 14-year-old girl from Midland involved in a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day died at a...
Midland 14-year-old involved in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital
A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Crosby County.
Pedestrian killed in Crosby County crash early Tuesday morning
Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be...
Wanted man from Grayson County believed to be in Lubbock
Lubbock doctor gives perspective on Hamlin
Lubbock doctor’s perspective on Hamlin injury

Latest News

In an effort to assist residents with tumbleweeds, from Thursday, January 5 through 5:00 p.m....
City of Lubbock offers additional options for tumbleweed disposal
LIVE: Biden remarks on border security
Some customers still don't have their luggage back.
Southwest passengers still missing bags
One of the power substations in Graham, Washington, that was targeted on Christmas Day,...
Feds reveal alleged motive behind Washington state power grid attacks