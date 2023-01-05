Local Listings
Chilly start to today but warm for tomorrow!

By Collin Mertz and Steve Divine
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures around the area remain cool for the morning, with light breezes bringing some wind chill to the air. By the afternoon, those breezes pick up, about 15 and gusting up to 20 mph, along with highs in low-to-mid 60s. Overnight lows tonight sticking to the upper 30s.

Forecast Highs Today
Forecast Highs Today(KCBD First Alert)

A bout of pre-frontal warming rides in on a SW wind, cranking temps up to the low-to-mid 70s for tomorrow’s highs, about 20 degrees above the average for this time of year! The warm air doesn’t last, however, as a cold front sweeps through Saturday, dropping Friday’s overnight lows to the low 30s and upper 20s, and Saturday’s high temperatures to the upper 50s.

This front will be a dry front, and no precipitation is expected for a while, which is unfortunate given the dry conditions.

You can find out more on our app, or at https://www.kcbd.com/weather/

