City of Lubbock offers additional options for tumbleweed disposal

In an effort to assist residents with tumbleweeds, from Thursday, January 5 through 5:00 p.m....
In an effort to assist residents with tumbleweeds, from Thursday, January 5 through 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, the City of Lubbock will have additional containers at the four citizen convenience centers and free access to Caliche Canyon Landfill.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to assist residents with tumbleweeds, from Thursday, January 5 through 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, the City of Lubbock will have additional containers at the four citizen convenience centers and free access to Caliche Canyon Landfill, located at 8425 North Avenue P, for residents to drop off tumbleweeds.

The four citizen drop-off stations are located at:

  • Southside: 1631 84th Street
  • Northside:  208 Municipal Drive
  • South Milwaukee: 7308 Milwaukee Avenue
  • North Quaker: 4307 Adrian Street

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

