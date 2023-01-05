City of Lubbock offers additional options for tumbleweed disposal

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to assist residents with tumbleweeds, from Thursday, January 5 through 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, the City of Lubbock will have additional containers at the four citizen convenience centers and free access to Caliche Canyon Landfill, located at 8425 North Avenue P, for residents to drop off tumbleweeds.

The four citizen drop-off stations are located at:

Southside: 1631 84th Street

Northside: 208 Municipal Drive

South Milwaukee: 7308 Milwaukee Avenue

North Quaker: 4307 Adrian Street

