Daycare now open in Lubbock for kids with special needs

Lauves Pediatric
Lauves Pediatric in Lubbock's nursing director, Stephanie Holfus, with a patient.
Lauves Pediatric in Lubbock's nursing director, Stephanie Holfus, with a patient.(KCBD)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A daycare for kids with special needs that allows nurses to give consistent treatment is now in Lubbock. The nursing director, Stephanie Holfus, tells KCBD it can build socialization skills and relieve the family’s stress.

“It’s really amazing when you get to see them make friends and to socialize and just be like every other child,” Holfus said.

Lauves Pediatric is a place where kids can be kids. Holfus says it is a Pediatric Prescribed Care Center (PPECC), meaning kids will also receive care all day for free with Medicaid.

“Our children that come here have a medical need that requires nursing care throughout the day,” Holfus said. “So, the children feel like they’re coming to a daycare, we play with them, we do all kinds of educational needs as well - but in addition, we do their nursing here.”

Instead of parents being a caregiver 24/7, Holfus says this gives them a break and a chance to just be mom and dad.

“The parents can have a normal lifestyle where they drop their child off at our care center and then we care for them throughout the day,” Holfus said. “Then, we also provide transportation too if that’s something that’s needed.”

It’s not just play time at Lauves care center, a homebound teacher shows up in the morning and creates a lesson plan for the kids. Holfus explains that will guide the kid’s plans for the day.

“We will continue that throughout the day, so that, you know, in addition to their ADLs and everything, we can teach them, you know, ABCs, 123s, and all of that as well,” Holfus said.

While the kids are there having fun, they’re still learning something. Holfus says kids will learn how to socialize while at the center. She says relationships are crucial to everyone but haven’t always been easy for kids with special needs.

“In the past, their only option was private duty nursing,” Holfus said. “So, that’s a nurse that comes into the home, they have one-on-one care, and it didn’t allow the child to be able to get out and socialize, and to interact and to make friends - do all of the things that the children, that every child should be able to do.”

Care is offered at the center just off 58th in the Briercroft Office Park from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you can’t drop your kids off or pick them up, transportation service is provided within 30 miles of the center.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

