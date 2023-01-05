Lubbock family drives 27 hours after Southwest cancels flight, loses luggage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eleven states in 27 hours, that’s how far one Lubbock family traveled to get home after their flight was canceled by Southwest Airlines.

The Mayo family says their dream vacation turned into a weeks-long nightmare.

Tiffany Mayo says “Oh that is impossible, that is too far to drive we can’t do that, then that became reality.”

The Mayo family’s bucket list Christmas trip started on Dec. 22, the same day an arctic blast blew negative wind chills into Lubbock. When the family made it to Dallas, they found out the flight schedule at Southwest Airlines had collapsed, causing the family’s connecting flight to be canceled.

“They said we don’t know, they said this flight is canceled, this one is full. So I said, what about our bags? They said they will go on to the destination,” Mayo said.

Being five hours away from Lubbock, the Mayo family booked a flight through American Airlines. Tiffany says they thought their luggage would be waiting for them by the time they arrived.

“We did not have any luggage, it was Dec. 24, on Christmas Eve,” Mayo said.

It was two days into what was supposed to be a dream vacation before some of their bags finally arrived.

“My husband’s bag never arrived the whole trip. We checked in every day and called Southwest and at that point, we couldn’t get anyone to answer, nothing but a busy tone,” Mayo said.

Tiffany says they bought clothes and coats but her husband’s bag was filled with things they couldn’t replace.

“He did have his medicine for the week in it, he had his glasses, he had extra contacts, he had everything, we had checked literally everything,” Mayo said.

The Mayo family in New York (KCBD)

Tiffany says the family finished the trip thinking the journey home had to be better than what it took to get there.

“We had already checked in for our flight, we were supposed to leave at about 4:30 on the 27th, so I open the app just randomly and it says canceled,” Mayo said.

Back to square one on Tuesday the 27th, the day Southwest canceled 70% of its flights. The Mayo family was stuck in New York City with no outgoing routes for days.

“I rented a car and was able to secure a one-way rental at the airport there and we drove 27 hours, 1900 miles home from La Guardia to Lubbock,” Mayo said.

Tiffany and James Mayo making the 27 hour trip (KCBD)

Fourteen days later, Tiffany says still no word from Southwest Airlines.

“We have multiple claims submitted to Southwest for reimbursement, for the rental car, for the flight cancelation, and our luggage and have not heard anything from them,” Mayo said.

If you are in a similar situation with lost or missing luggage or had flights canceled by Southwest Airlines, you can apply for reimbursement here.

