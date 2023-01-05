KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD employee on leave amid allegations of inappropriate interaction with students

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - A Wilson ISD employee is on paid administrative leave after the district learned of allegations of inappropriate interactions with high school students.

Superintendent Juvencio Portillo said he learned of the allegations on Friday, December 30.

Portillo said the district immediately contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.

Portillo said they placed the employee on leave pending the results of the investigation.

Portillo said he wants to assure students and families that the safety and well-being of Wilson ISD students are the top priority of the administration and staff.

