KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Noah

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Noah KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a 1 1/2 year old pit/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months.

Noah is laid back and easy going. He is happy playing or just hanging out on the coach. Noah is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.