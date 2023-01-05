KU wins over TTU 77-59

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders traveled to Kansas to take on the #21 Jayhwaks.

The Jayhawks took the early lead and the Lady Raiders did not catch up. Bre’Amber Scott led the Lady Raiders with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks in points with 26, Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks in rebounds with 18, and Zakiyah Franklin led the team in assists with 5.

Texas Tech

Bre Scott - 21 pts | 11 rebs | 1-4 3-pt FG

Jasmine Shavers- 11 pts | 4 rebs | 1-4 3-pt FG

Katie Ferrell - 8 pts | 4 rebs | 1-2 3-pt FG

Kansas

Holly Kersgieter - 26 pts | 5 rebs | 5-12 3-pt FG

Zakiyah Franklin - 26 pts | 2 rebs | 1-2 3-pt FG

Taiyanna Jackson - 15 | 18 rebs | 0-0 3 -pt FG

The Lady Raiders shot 40% from the field, while the Jayhawks shot 50% from the field. TTU shot 22% from the three, while KU shot 33% from the three. The Lady Raiders and Jayhawks both totaled 15 turnovers. TTU had 29 rebounds while KU had 37 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders are 12-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play. The Lady Raiders will travel to TCU to take on the Horned Frogs on January 7 at 5 p.m.

