Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KU wins over TTU 77-59

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders traveled to Kansas to take on the #21 Jayhwaks.

The Jayhawks took the early lead and the Lady Raiders did not catch up. Bre’Amber Scott led the Lady Raiders with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks in points with 26, Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks in rebounds with 18, and Zakiyah Franklin led the team in assists with 5.

Texas Tech

Bre Scott - 21 pts | 11 rebs | 1-4 3-pt FG

Jasmine Shavers- 11 pts | 4 rebs | 1-4 3-pt FG

Katie Ferrell - 8 pts | 4 rebs | 1-2 3-pt FG

Kansas

Holly Kersgieter - 26 pts | 5 rebs | 5-12 3-pt FG

Zakiyah Franklin - 26 pts | 2 rebs | 1-2 3-pt FG

Taiyanna Jackson - 15 | 18 rebs | 0-0 3 -pt FG

The Lady Raiders shot 40% from the field, while the Jayhawks shot 50% from the field. TTU shot 22% from the three, while KU shot 33% from the three. The Lady Raiders and Jayhawks both totaled 15 turnovers. TTU had 29 rebounds while KU had 37 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders are 12-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play. The Lady Raiders will travel to TCU to take on the Horned Frogs on January 7 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Ybarra
Family asking for help after mother of three dies in car wreck
Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street.
60th Street structure fire: no injuries reported, cause undetermined
A 14-year-old girl from Midland involved in a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day died at a...
Midland 14-year-old involved in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital
A two-year-old boy has died at Covenant Medical Center after a crash in Midland County.
2-year-old dies at Covenant after crash in Midland Co.
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Texas Tech University
Red Raiders fall to #3 Kansas, home win streak snapped
The Lady Raiders fell to No. Iowa State 81-58 on Saturday in their first game of conference play.
Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 81-58
Texas Tech basketball
Texas Tech falls to No. 18 TCU 67-61
Texas Tech University
Lady Raiders open Big 12 play Saturday vs. No. 15 Iowa State