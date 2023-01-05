LFR responds to another fire at same address

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an unpleasant case of déjà vu, firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to 1323 60th Street for reports of another fire, having responded to that same address barely 24 hours ago.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. and the fire was extinguished quickly.

There has been no word from LFR if the structure was vacant, if there were injuries, or if the Fire Marshal’s Office has identified a potential cause.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

