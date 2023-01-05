Lubbock man indicted, accused of assaulting US Marshal with vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is back in jail accused of assaulting a US Marshal with a motor vehicle.

45-year-old Gerardo Avila was one of 12 sex offenders arrested in August after a months-long operation by the Lubbock Police Department.

According to court records filed Tuesday, Avila was indicted on a charge of assaulting a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon. The indictment states Avila “did forcibly assault” a deputy with a motor vehicle.

He’s also charged with two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

Avila remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $215,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.